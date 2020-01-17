IN PICTURES: Beat the January blues with some great days out
The January blues have well and truly settled in.
But if you want to cheer yourself up, take a look at some of the great things there are to do across Northern Ireland this month.
Tyrella Point to Point, Tyrella Downpatrick, January 25'Point-to-points are horse racing in its purist form and you will often hear it described as the grassroots of horse racing in Ireland. Tyrella point-to-point is the perfect day out for all the family in the Irish countryside and where you will get to witness the future stars of the racing industry make their introduction into competitive racing. Find out more at http://www.gop2p.ie/.
4 Vicars Burns Night Dinner, Armagh Country Club, January 25'Join 4 Vicars Catering in Armagh for a Burns Night Supper on Saturday January 25. 'This will be a delightful evening of food, drink, music and poetry. There will be wine, whiskey and fun and a club bar for the extra thirsty. The floor will be open for anyone to recite Burns poetry or their own composition. Musicians are also welcome. Tickets are priced �50.
Horizon, R Space Gallery Lisburn, until February 7'The R Space Gallery in Lisburn is hosting a new exhibition by Co Antrim artist Sharon Adams. Horizon presents a collection of works that respond to the soft curves of the hills surrounding Sharon's studio. Ranging from peat charcoal mark making on paper to large scale pieces in wood and steel, this new work puts drawing at its centre as Sharon translates lines into material form.
NI Science Festival, various venues, February 13-23'The NI Science Festival has unveiled its sixth annual programme of 270 events across 90 venues throughout Northern Ireland. The festival is packed with workshops, talks and forums for people of all ages. Find out more at www.nisciencefestival.com.