IN PICTURES: Beat the January blues with some great days out

Tyrella Point to Point, Tyrella Downpatrick, January 25'Point-to-points are horse racing in its purist form and you will often hear it described as the grassroots of horse racing in Ireland. Tyrella point-to-point is the perfect day out for all the family in the Irish countryside and where you will get to witness the future stars of the racing industry make their introduction into competitive racing. Find out more at http://www.gop2p.ie/.

