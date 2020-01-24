IN PICTURES: Great things to do across Northern Ireland

The winter months may seem dark and long but there are plenty of events happening across Northern Ireland to brighten the season.

Whether you want a family day out, music, culture or entertainment, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Trad, Lyric Theatre Belfast, January 31 and February 1'Written by Mark Doherty TRAD is directed by renowned actor and director Aaron Monaghan. This is the story of a 100-year-old man and his father who live in a remote rural Irish parish. Da (played by Gus McDonagh) and Son/Thomas (played by Seamus O'Rourke) are the last of their lineage, until they discover that Son has a 70-year old son. Together, Da and Son set out to discover this son they never knew they had. On their travels Da and Son encounter two other characters, both played by brilliant funny Clare Barrett, Fr. Rice and Sal. In the words of Director Aaron Monaghan Trad 'is like a cross between Father Ted and Waiting for Godot'. Tickets are on sale from the Lyric Theatre Box Office.

Strung on Air, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, January 31'As a celebration of St Brigid's Day, HomePlace is delighted to present three of Northern Ireland's leading women writers - Bernie McGill, Maria McManus, and Moyra Donaldson - reading their work alongside the beautiful music of Brigid O'Neill. Tickets are priced �12 and are on sale from the box office on 028 7938 7444 or online at www.seamusheaneyhome.com.

Pat McManus, Market Place Theatre Armagh, February 7'Former Mama's Boys and Celtus guitarist and violin virtuoso, Pat McManus, along with band members Paul Faloon and Marty McDermott are back touring, playing their own special brand of blues rock. Pat has had a hugely successful career with award-winning recordings and is considered to be one of the last remaining guitar heroes of a generation of Irish guitarists.

Sam McCready Retrospective, Artissan Gallery Belfast, February 5-29'The late, great, Sam McCready will be celebrated and honoured with a retrospective of his art at the ArtisAnn Gallery, with a late night reception on February 12. Better known as an actor and director, Sam nevertheless was an extremely talented painter. This exhibition showcases his work from the early days to the end of his incredibly productive life and is a rare opportunity to see them all together.

Playful Museums, Museum at the Mill Newtownabbey, throughout February'Let your little ones unleash their creativity this February as part of the Playful Museum Festival 2020. This programme of weekly interactive and educational events for children aged from 3 months to 5 years will take place each Saturday during February at Museum at The Mill, Mossley Mill. Kicking of these five fantastic weeks of fun is Sensory story telling with Vicky McFarland and Tig the Dragon. These sensory sessions are active with no books, no sitting just lots of play, making them ideal for babies, tots and early years. The festival continues with Lego, Jo Jingles Music, Messy Play and Clay making workshops which are sure to delight your children. For more details visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/museumplaydays

Murder Mystery, St Colman's Church Carrickfergus, February 1'Death at Deadwood murder mystery is set in the Wild West. You will meet Black Bill Hoyt, Belle Starr, Sheriff Hank Ketchum and Glory of the Morning who are all suspects in a dreadful crime which has been committed. Can you ask the right questions to get to the truth and catch the perpetrator. Come along and test your sleuthing skills while having lots of fun. A supper will be served.

Vegan Afternoon Tea, Merchant Hotel Belfast'After months of meticulous planning and recipe tasting, The Merchant Hotel has launched its first Vegan Afternoon Tea menu. The new menu will comprise of melt-in-the-mouth veggie-filled finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones paired with vegan clotted cream and strawberry preserve, plus a selection of vegan-friendly patisserie creations. To make a reservation, call The Merchant Hotel on 028 9023 4888 or visit themerchanthotel.com.

Inside Out, Belfast Exposed, until March 21'Belfast Exposed is delighted to present a co-curated selection of works from 15 renowned photographers, lecturers and students from Luxun Academy of Fine Arts. The exhibition represents each artist, however as a collective exhibition there is a strong philosophical approach within their practices that unifies the show. The exhibition explores Chinese history, values and identity while reflecting on personal journeys of self-discovery.

Wretches: Revolutions, Rights and Wrongs, Portico Portaferry, February 1'Commemorating women's suffrage in Northern Ireland. Wretches: Revolutions, Rights and Wrongs is an evening of music, poetry and piano in Three Movements, honouring the early days of women's suffrage to the present. This unique, original musical work has words by poet Maria McManus, music by Keith Acheson, featuring Arco String Quartet and soprano Megan Mooney.