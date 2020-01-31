IN PICTURES: Great things to do across Northern Ireland

Ulster Orchestra, Guildhall Londonderry and Ulster Hall Belfast, February 13 and 14'There is a special treat in store for Valentine's Day as the Ulster Orchestra's Chief Conductor Daniele is joined by his talented wife and star violinist, Francesca, for these two wonderful Valentine's Day concerts in Lodonderry and Belfast. The concert will feature Prokofiev's Balcony Scene from Romeo and Juliet, Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No.1 and Tchaikovsky's Manfred Symphony. Prokofiev was inspired by Shakespeare and composed the score for the Romeo and Juliet ballet. Shostakovich's First Violin Concerto perfectly encapsulates how Shostakovich took the suffering of his treacherous world and transmuted it into something beautiful. The Manfred Symphony is a romantic work in tribute to a poem by Byron.

Other 3rd Party