IN PICTURES: Great things to do across Northern Ireland

Ulster Orchestra, Guildhall Londonderry and Ulster Hall Belfast, February 13 and 14'There is a special treat in store for Valentine's Day as the Ulster Orchestra's Chief Conductor Daniele is joined by his talented wife and star violinist, Francesca, for these two wonderful Valentine's Day concerts in Lodonderry and Belfast. The concert will feature Prokofiev's Balcony Scene from Romeo and Juliet, Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No.1 and Tchaikovsky's Manfred Symphony. Prokofiev was inspired by Shakespeare and composed the score for the Romeo and Juliet ballet. Shostakovich's First Violin Concerto perfectly encapsulates how Shostakovich took the suffering of his treacherous world and transmuted it into something beautiful. The Manfred Symphony is a romantic work in tribute to a poem by Byron.
Winter Bird Watching, Coleraine, February 9'Visitors joining Causeway Lass will explore the River Bann Estuary from Coleraine Marina to the Barmouth on this Winter Bird Watching Trip. Trips are timed for low tide giving the best opportunity to see visiting winter wildlife. Trips are offered in association with an expert guide onboard to inform visitors of the industrial heritage and wildlife of the River Bann. Find out more by emailing causewaylass@yahoo.com.
Michael McHale and Patrick Rafter, Portico Arts Centre Portaferry, February 8'Violinist Patrick Rafter and pianist Michael McHale are returning to Portico for another wonderful recital. The programme will include Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 21 in E Minor, Debussy: Estampes, II. La soir�e dans Grenade; III. Jardins sous la pluie, Debussy: Sonata for violin and piano, Monti: Czardas, Ysa�e: Sonata No.3 for solo violin Ballade and Franck: Sonata in A major for violin and piano.
Patsy Cline Tribute. Crumlin Road Gaol Belfast, February 8'The Patsy Cline show featuring the voice of Ireland's Georgina Richmond is a must see show with her stunning rhinestone costumes and identical look and sound to the country star, this show is sure to have you fixated from the start. The show is further complimented by the unmistakable vocals of Gino Marlowe bringing you the Rat Pack and the classics of Neil Diamond.