IN PICTURES: Great things to do in Northern Ireland
Everyone is always on the look out for something fun to do.
Whether you are planning a day out with the family, fancy some cultural entertainment, or want a romantic evening for two, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Michael Palin in Conversation, Seamus Heaney HomePlace Bellaghy, February 15'It has been 50 years since Michael Palin burst on to television screens as part of the anarchic comedy show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Since then, he has become a national treasure through his writing, acting and documentary making. His travel writing and broadcasting has been acclaimed for the last 30 years and since his ground-breaking Around the World in 80 Days series.
Puddle Jumping Championships, Castle Espie, February 15'Put on your wellies, get out into nature and have a splashing time, Come rain or shine, the Puddle Jumping Championships are the perfect activity for a fun filled family day out, Splash about in the 'practice puddles' throughout the day and get-set for the daily competitions with splashtastic prizes to be won. There's lots of other fun activities too, including Wild Welly Walks, Wildwood Play and Secret Swamp.
Vinyl Island, Island Arts Centre Lisburn, February 15'Following the success of last season's new series for real music, real records and real history, BBC Radio Ulster's Ralph McLean revisits another classic album on vintage vinyl - Van Morrison's Moondance. With expert analysis and live performances from his special guests, Ralph invites you to fall back in love with your favourite music. Tickets, priced �9, are on sale from www.islandartscentre.com.
Gin Festival, Tuesday Bell Lisburn, February 14 - March 1'Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins from the UK and overseas during a 17-day festival at The Tuesday Bell in Lisburn. The pub in Lisburn Square will be serving up to 14 gins from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Italy.There will be flavoured gins, gin-based liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic.