IN PICTURES: Great things to do in Northern Ireland

Michael Palin in Conversation, Seamus Heaney HomePlace Bellaghy, February 15'It has been 50 years since Michael Palin burst on to television screens as part of the anarchic comedy show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Since then, he has become a national treasure through his writing, acting and documentary making. His travel writing and broadcasting has been acclaimed for the last 30 years and since his ground-breaking Around the World in 80 Days series.

