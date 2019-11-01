IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

Little Shop of Horrors, Craic Theatre Coalisland, November 7-10'The meek Seymour Krelborn, who works in a flower shop on Skid Row, stumbles across a new breed of plant.He calls it Audrey II ' after the woman he works with and with whom he is love. This talking, singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn ' however there's a catch as the plant has a very unusual appetite & and intent towards global domination.

