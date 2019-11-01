IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

There is always so much happening in Northern Ireland, it can be a challenge to decide what to do with your day off.
Whether you love music, want a family day out, or fancy a trip to the theatre, we’ve narrowed down your choices to our top ten things to do in the coming weeks.
Swan Lake, Millennium Forum Londonderry, November 9'Ballet Ireland in association with EY presents one of the great love stories of classical ballet. Swan Lake tells the story of Odette, a beautiful princess who turned into a swan by day by evil magician Von Rothbart, only to regain her human form at night. Out hunting by the lakeside, Prince Siegfried encounters her and falls madly in love with her. But will he be able to break Von Rothbart's spell?
Singing Messiah, Portico Arts Centre Portaferry, November 9'Led by composer and musician Neil Martin, Singing the Messiah is a performance of extracts from Handel's Messiah, sung in Ulster-Scots by a community choir, formed in the Ards peninsula. 'The progress of the choir has been filmed for a BBCNI documentary, which will also capture the final performance on the night.'The 30-minute performance will feature solo arias, orchestral symphonies and a selection of compelling chorus numbers from Handel's Messiah, performed by a 40-strong newly formed community choir. Everyone welcome. For more information visit www.porticoards.com/event/singing-messiah-ards-christmas-choir
Little Shop of Horrors, Craic Theatre Coalisland, November 7-10'The meek Seymour Krelborn, who works in a flower shop on Skid Row, stumbles across a new breed of plant.He calls it Audrey II ' after the woman he works with and with whom he is love. This talking, singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn ' however there's a catch as the plant has a very unusual appetite & and intent towards global domination.