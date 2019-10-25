IN PICTURES: Ten Things to do across Northern Ireland
Kyle Riley Little Folk, Armagh Planetarium. November 2'Little Folk is a fun filled exploration of music perfectly suited for your energetic under 8's, your rock toddlers and little boppers in-between. Join Kyle as he leads children (and their adults) through a variety of music that gets them singing, jumping and shaking. Make big sounds with percussive instruments, move with colourful scarves and float with bubbles in this engaging musical session.
Phil Coulter, Alley Theatre Strabane, November 2'Phil's long career as a songwriter, producer and recording artiste has been recognised over the years. Very few in the music business can boast of having chart entries in every decade since the sixties. As Phil trawls through his 50 years of creativity, there is no doubt some of the big hits alongside some which he thought should have been hits. An original retrospective on the work of one of our finest, it's a show for every lover of good music.
In Concert, Ranfurly House Dungannon, November 2'Three of Ireland's finest musicians combine in a trio setting to present a night of blues, roots and a little jazz based music. Ronnie Greer has been at the centre of the blues scene in Ireland for over 40 years now, and has shared stages with some of the greatest figures in the genre. Ken Haddock is one of the most evocative vocalists. His powerful, soulful delivery of a song really needs to be heard to be appreciated; be it blues, soul, rock or jazz, Ken has that rare gift to put his own stamp on every number he performs. John McCullough has firmly established himself as first call keyboard player for many leading artists in diverse musical styles, an indication of his stellar virtuosity and versatility on the instrument.
Neil Oliver, Riverside Theatre Coleraine, November 7'During his 20 years travelling to every corner, and whilst filming BBC2's 'Coast', Neil Oliver loves these islands. In The Story of These Islands in 100 Places, hear in his amusing and entertaining way what it all means to him, and why we need to cherish and celebrate our wonderful countries. Tickets, priced �26, are on sale from the theatre box office and online at www.davidhullpromotions.com.