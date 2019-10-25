IN PICTURES: Ten Things to do across Northern Ireland

In Concert, Ranfurly House Dungannon, November 2'Three of Ireland's finest musicians combine in a trio setting to present a night of blues, roots and a little jazz based music. Ronnie Greer has been at the centre of the blues scene in Ireland for over 40 years now, and has shared stages with some of the greatest figures in the genre. Ken Haddock is one of the most evocative vocalists. His powerful, soulful delivery of a song really needs to be heard to be appreciated; be it blues, soul, rock or jazz, Ken has that rare gift to put his own stamp on every number he performs. John McCullough has firmly established himself as first call keyboard player for many leading artists in diverse musical styles, an indication of his stellar virtuosity and versatility on the instrument.

