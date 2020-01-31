NI Science Festival comes to Hillsborough

Residents in the Lisburn area are encouraged to celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in-between as it plays host to the sixth annual NI Science festival.

Earlier this month the festival announced its programme, which boasts over 270 events taking place over 11 days in February (13-23) across Northern Ireland, with a selection of events scheduled to take place at Hillsborough Castle.

An Evening of Drink and Drugs at Hillsborough Castle takes place on Saturday, February 22. For thousands of years people have partaken in the consumption of a variety of state-altering substances from tobacco and alcohol through to laudanum and more. Learn more in this fun evening of discussion and expert insight into legal highs through the ages followed by cocktails and cabaret.

Hillsborough has played host to a variety of inventions throughout history, from Edison’s kinetoscope and Harry Ferguson’s pioneering flight to its very own Wills Hill and even the lemonade bottle cap. Hillsborough Castle Inventors’ Club, also taking pace on Saturday, February 22, hopes to add to this list when families are encouraged to try their hand at designing and creating simple inventions to take home.

Chris McCreery, NI Science Festival Director, said: “Six years on from the very first edition of the NI Science Festival and the now annual celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics has grown to become one of the largest of its kind in Europe. As the festival grows, so too does the calibre of events and talent we’re able to attract to Northern Ireland. It also acts as a platform to showcase the inspiring natural beauty and ecology on our doorstep plus the truly global reach of scientific research and innovations hailing from NI. This year, we’re delighted to extend the reach of the festival to the Lisburn area. Through close collaboration with our regional venues and event partners, plus the continued support of our funders, the festival is working to engage with the largest possible audience by championing STEM in all its forms.”

For more information visit nisciencefestival.com