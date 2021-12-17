Poppy and Laura Drummond from Ballymena at the Winter Skate at The SSE Aren, Belfast. Photo by Darren Kidd / Press Eye

The Enchanted Winter Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens has proved a popular attraction since opening at the end of last month and this weekend has brought visitors to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park for Santa’s Night Safari, an outdoor theatre experience.

Next week, ice skating returns to the SSE Arena after a year’s break due to the pandemic.

Running on selected dates in December and early January, Winter Skate gives members of the public the opportunity to skate at the home of the Belfast Giants which had been used as a mass vaccination centre between March and August.

Elves Jessica and Giovanni celebrate the return of the Enchanted Winter Garden, at Antrim Castle Gardens. Picture by Darren Kidd/PressEye

The venue said capacity had been slightly reduced to give everyone a little more space.

It is expected up to 7,000 people will get their skates on for the sessions which begin on Wednesday and run until Tuesday, January 4.

Claire Cosgrave, head of experience at the SSE Arena Belfast, said: “We’re excited to bring public ice skating back to The SSE Arena next week, giving people the chance to enjoy a fun, family day out in the heart of Belfast right up until early January. “

She added: “Following the huge popularity of Disney on Ice and the winning form of the Belfast Giants in recent weeks, Winter Skate is set to inspire people to lace up and have their own on-ice moment with family and friends.”

Santa's Night Safari in Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

