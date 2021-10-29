So, your costume is ready and you can't wait to get out and hit the streets, but what will the weather bring?

According to the Met Office, it looks like we're in for a wet and rainy Halloween, if you are venturing outside this weekend, you'll need to remember your umbrella.

We've outlined below the forecast for a variety of towns and cities across Northern Ireland this Halloween.

Belfast

According to the Met Office, the forecast will be heavy rain changing to cloudy skies by late morning.

With highs of 11°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:50.

Londonderry

According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to cloudy skies by late morning.

With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C

Sunset will be at 16:55.

Downpatrick

According to the Met Office the forecast will be heavy showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

With highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C.

Sunset will be at 16:50.

Dungannon

According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to cloudy skies by late morning.

With highs of 9°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:54.

Enniskillen

According to the Met Office the forecast will be light rain changing to overcast by late morning.

With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:58.

Omagh

According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to overcast by late morning.

With highs of 9°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:56.

Coleraine

According to the Met Office the forecast will be heavy rain changing to overcast by late morning.

With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:52.

Craigavon

According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to overcast by late morning.

With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:53.

Ballymena

According to the Met Office the forecast will be heavy showers changing to overcast by late morning.

With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.

Sunset will be at 16:51.