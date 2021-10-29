Northern Ireland weather forecast: What will the weather be like for trick or treaters on Halloween?
What does the weather have in store for trick or treaters in Northern Ireland this Halloween?
So, your costume is ready and you can't wait to get out and hit the streets, but what will the weather bring?
According to the Met Office, it looks like we're in for a wet and rainy Halloween, if you are venturing outside this weekend, you'll need to remember your umbrella.
We've outlined below the forecast for a variety of towns and cities across Northern Ireland this Halloween.
Read More
Belfast
According to the Met Office, the forecast will be heavy rain changing to cloudy skies by late morning.
With highs of 11°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:50.
Londonderry
According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to cloudy skies by late morning.
With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C
Sunset will be at 16:55.
Downpatrick
According to the Met Office the forecast will be heavy showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
With highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C.
Sunset will be at 16:50.
Dungannon
According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to cloudy skies by late morning.
With highs of 9°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:54.
Enniskillen
According to the Met Office the forecast will be light rain changing to overcast by late morning.
With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:58.
Omagh
According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to overcast by late morning.
With highs of 9°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:56.
Coleraine
According to the Met Office the forecast will be heavy rain changing to overcast by late morning.
With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:52.
Craigavon
According to the Met Office the forecast will be light showers changing to overcast by late morning.
With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:53.
Ballymena
According to the Met Office the forecast will be heavy showers changing to overcast by late morning.
With highs of 10°C and lows of 7°C.
Sunset will be at 16:51.
More from the News Letter:
Spend Local Card: How long can it take to get your voucher and what to do if you haven't received it
NI High Street Voucher Scheme: How to check balance on spend local card and what to do if you need a refund