Phil Jupitus comes to Stendhal

Stendhal Festival have announced that the comedy bill for the multi-award winning music and arts festival, which is held in Limavady from August 15 - 17, will this year be headlined by comedy legend Phill Jupitus.

Joining Phil on the comedy bill are Irish breakout talent Chris Kent, Omagh’s most famous son Kevin McAleer, and rising stars of the NI comedy circuit Bronagh Diamond, and David Doherty-Jebb.

Phil Jupitus is known all over the world for not only his stand-up but for his starring turn as a team captain on BBC’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks, his poetry and theatre performances on the West End.

Jupitus’ trademark genial and down-to-earth, quick-wit and incredible ability to improvise means that no two shows are the same and every time an audience leaves a Phill Jupitus performance they have seen something as unique as it is hilarious.

Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “The comedy element of Stendhal always proves to be incredibly popular with our audience every year.”