Rushmere and Cahoots NI host live outdoor family theatre bonanza

Marking this year’s first return to live audience entertainment for Northern Ireland’s leading children’s theatre company, Cahoots NI will be bringing its fun-filled family show, ‘The University of Wonder & Imagination’s Curious Cabaret’ to Rushmere for nine special performances from Friday, June 25 until Sunday 27.

Featuring a talented line-up of local artists keen to get back on stage for the first time, the live drive-thru outdoor interactive show will wow audiences with song, games, magic, music and mayhem – and all powered by the latest top tech and digital innovations.

Supported by Arts & Business NI, families across Northern Ireland are also encouraged to get their horns honking and singalong to be in with a chance to win a big prize at every show.

Caolan McBride, Lata Sharma, Martin Walsh, Rushmere, General Manager, Hugh Brown, Sean Kearns, Paul Bosco McEneaney and Philippa O’Hara

Cahoots NI is one of Northern Ireland’s leading theatre companies. For 20 years, the globally-acclaimed performing arts practice, based in Belfast, proudly produce innovative award-winning work designed to entertain and engage audiences of every age. Over the past year, Cahoots took to Zoom to bring their jaw-dropping style to thousands of family homes online.

“We are just so excited to be getting back on stage to entertain again and to have the chance to perform this amazing show to a live audience at Rushmere,” Cahoots NI Artistic Director Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney said.

“With most schools breaking out for summer, what better way to kick off the holidays than by immersing yourself and your family in a weekend world of magical theatre, wonder, song, dance and fun. We promise that this non-stop interactive live show will create family memories that will last a lifetime.”

Featuring a solid line-up of local artists including Sean Kearns, Lata Sharma, Caolan McBride, Philippa O’Hara and Hugh Brown, the live outdoor family-theatre experience will take place on Rushmere Shopping Centre’s Upper Deck Car Park over three days and everyone is encouraged to book early online to avoid disappointment.

Rushmere Shopping Centre manager, Martin Walsh, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cahoots NI with the support of Arts & Business NI to bring live theatre back with a bang for summer 2021. With precision planning and plenty of rehearsals behind us, we can’t wait to kickstart this stunning interactive event which will leave everyone wanting more. Let the fun begin!”

There are three performances of The University of Wonder & Imagination’s Curious Cabaret every day from Friday 25 June through to Sunday 27th June with a variety of showtimes between 4pm and 8pm. Every show can be booked online in advance at only £10 per car.

For more details and to book your ticket in advance, visit curiouscabaret.eventbrite.co.uk.

You can also phone 028 3834 3350 for more information.

