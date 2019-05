Talented artists will be showcasing their work at an exhibition, entitled ‘Merge’ in Portadown later this month.

The opening night of the Annual SRC Art and Photography exhibition is on May 30 at 7.30pm at the Millennium Court Arts Centre.

It will host work from the BA (Hons) Creative Imaging, HND Graphics and HND Photography. The exhibition runs until the 16th July. Guest speaker is professional image consultant, Billy Dixon.