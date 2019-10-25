Waking the dragon in Carrick

Dragons will be swooping into Carrickfergus and taking over the castle as part of Waking the Dragon, which will be held on Saturday November 9 from 5.30pm until 10pm.

Come along to Carrickfergus and enjoy a fiery feast of activities, arts and crafts, and an amazing display projected on to the walls of Carrickfergus Castle. The Waking the Dragon display will run in 6 minute loops throughout the event.

Also on Saturday November 9, an artisan market will be held at Market Place in Carrickfergus and will run from 12noon until 7pm.

There wilil also be lots of activities for children, including arts and crafts, taking place in The Dobbs Room at Carrickfergus Town Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

This is a free family event and everyone will be made very welcome. This project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body - SEUPB. Find out more at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events/waking-the-dragon