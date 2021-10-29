There's plenty in Northern Ireland to keep you busy this Halloween weekend.

We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening.

Halloween Pooch Social, The Dirty Onion Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There'll be lots of cool pooches at The Dirty Onion for their Halloween Pooch Social on Sunday.

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 1:00 - 5:00pm

Celebrate Halloween with your four legged friend this year at the Dirty Onion's Pooch Social Event.

There will be live music, a dog fair and huge prizes for best-dressed dog.

Learn more about the event here.

Clifton Street Cemetery Halloween Graveyard Tour, Belfast

When: Saturday, October 30 - Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:00 - 1200/ 13:30 - 14:30

Discover the dark side of Clifton Street Cemetery this Halloween weekend from body snatching to murders and executions.

Learn more about the event here.

Londonderry Halloween Festival

When: Friday, October 29, - October 31, 2021

One of the most famous Halloween festivals in the world is back with a bang and this year is set to be a year like no other.

Learn more about what's on offer here.

Halloween Paddle Party, Downpatrick

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 14:30 - 17:30

Get out your best Halloween costume and paddle up the tranquil Quoile River with this guided tour.

Learn more about the event here.

Halloween Ghost Tours, Armagh

When: Friday, October 29 - October 30, 18:00 - 21:00

Learn about the grisly history of this ancient city on a Hallowen Ghost Tour.

Find out more here.