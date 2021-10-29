What's happening in Northern Ireland this weekend? From dog socials to graveyard tours
There's something for everyone in Northern Ireland this weekend, so we've put together our top things to do throughout the province.
There's plenty in Northern Ireland to keep you busy this Halloween weekend.
We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening.
Halloween Pooch Social, The Dirty Onion Belfast
When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 1:00 - 5:00pm
Celebrate Halloween with your four legged friend this year at the Dirty Onion's Pooch Social Event.
There will be live music, a dog fair and huge prizes for best-dressed dog.
Clifton Street Cemetery Halloween Graveyard Tour, Belfast
When: Saturday, October 30 - Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:00 - 1200/ 13:30 - 14:30
Discover the dark side of Clifton Street Cemetery this Halloween weekend from body snatching to murders and executions.
Londonderry Halloween Festival
When: Friday, October 29, - October 31, 2021
One of the most famous Halloween festivals in the world is back with a bang and this year is set to be a year like no other.
Learn more about what's on offer here.
Halloween Paddle Party, Downpatrick
When: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 14:30 - 17:30
Get out your best Halloween costume and paddle up the tranquil Quoile River with this guided tour.
Halloween Ghost Tours, Armagh
When: Friday, October 29 - October 30, 18:00 - 21:00
Learn about the grisly history of this ancient city on a Hallowen Ghost Tour.
Find out more here.
More from the News Letter:
NI High Street Voucher Scheme: How to check balance on spend local card and what to do if you need a refund