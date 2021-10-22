What's on in NI: 5 things you can get up to in Northern Ireland next week from graveyard tours to Halloween crafts
There's something for everyone in Northern Ireland this week, so we've put together our top things to do throughout the province.
With restrictions easing and Halloween and half term fast approaching, there's plenty to do in Northern Ireland to keep you busy throughout October.
We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland.
The Tiger who came to tea, Cinemagic Screening, Ulster Museum
As part of Cinemagic's tales at twilight series, they will be holding a special screening of the tiger who came to tea at the Ulster Museum on Sunday, October 24.
The screening starts at 4:00pm and tickets cost £5.00 + a £0.50 booking fee.
Read More
Electric Arcade with Eimear Noone & Ulster Orchestra, Grand Opera House
This special Belfast International Arts Festival event will seethe Ulster Orchestra and Irish video games composer Eímear Noone take video game music to levels you have never seen before.
Featuring music from Halo, Fortnite, Final Fantasy and more, it's the ideal show for any budding gamers or music enthusiasts alike.
The show kicks off on Saturday, October 23, 2021, doors open at 6.30pm, with the show: starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are prices between £17.50-£25 and are available here, ticket holders must have proof of vacination, a negative lateral flow or natural immunity.
Clifton Street Cemetery Tour Belfast - In Life and Death
The Clifton Street Cemetery, was opened by the Belfast Charitable Society in 1797 and is final resting place to some of Belfast's most famous past residents.
Hear tales of bodysnatching, the poor house and unmarked graves from the potato famine.
See the McCracken family plot, where Mary Ann McCracken, the renowned abolitionist, philanthropist and reformer, was buried at the grand old age of 96.
Tickets are available from the Clifton Belfast here and tours are available on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.
Kids Halloween Chocolate Making, Castlerock
The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock will be hosting a one-hour kids only chocolate making experience.
From Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday October 31, your little ones will be able to make spooky Belgian chocolate Halloween creations.
Tickets cost £10.
Halloween Lanterns and Scarecrow Parade at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
Get crafting some spooky lanterns for Halloween on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.
There will also be a scarecrow parade, which includes scarecrows made by local artists.
Tickets are £14.20 for adults with no donation, £7.10 for a child with no donation and there are family bundles available.
Family ticket 1 is for 1 adult & up to 3 children and costs £24.80. Family ticket 2 is for 2 adults & up to 3 children and costs £39.00.
More from News Letter:
8 Halloween events for kids in Northern Ireland 2021: Spooky activities near me suitable for children
Halloween events in Northern Ireland 2021: Scary activities for adults near me - From fright nights to haunted tours