With restrictions easing and Halloween and half term fast approaching, there's plenty to do in Northern Ireland to keep you busy throughout October.

We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland.

The Tiger who came to tea, Cinemagic Screening, Ulster Museum

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of things happening across Northern Ireland this week.

As part of Cinemagic's tales at twilight series, they will be holding a special screening of the tiger who came to tea at the Ulster Museum on Sunday, October 24.

The screening starts at 4:00pm and tickets cost £5.00 + a £0.50 booking fee.

Electric Arcade with Eimear Noone & Ulster Orchestra, Grand Opera House

This special Belfast International Arts Festival event will seethe Ulster Orchestra and Irish video games composer Eímear Noone take video game music to levels you have never seen before.

Featuring music from Halo, Fortnite, Final Fantasy and more, it's the ideal show for any budding gamers or music enthusiasts alike.

The show kicks off on Saturday, October 23, 2021, doors open at 6.30pm, with the show: starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are prices between £17.50-£25 and are available here, ticket holders must have proof of vacination, a negative lateral flow or natural immunity.

Clifton Street Cemetery Tour Belfast - In Life and Death

The Clifton Street Cemetery, was opened by the Belfast Charitable Society in 1797 and is final resting place to some of Belfast's most famous past residents.

Hear tales of bodysnatching, the poor house and unmarked graves from the potato famine.

See the McCracken family plot, where Mary Ann McCracken, the renowned abolitionist, philanthropist and reformer, was buried at the grand old age of 96.

Tickets are available from the Clifton Belfast here and tours are available on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.

Kids Halloween Chocolate Making, Castlerock

The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock will be hosting a one-hour kids only chocolate making experience.

From Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday October 31, your little ones will be able to make spooky Belgian chocolate Halloween creations.

Tickets cost £10.

Halloween Lanterns and Scarecrow Parade at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Get crafting some spooky lanterns for Halloween on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

There will also be a scarecrow parade, which includes scarecrows made by local artists.

Tickets are £14.20 for adults with no donation, £7.10 for a child with no donation and there are family bundles available.

Family ticket 1 is for 1 adult & up to 3 children and costs £24.80. Family ticket 2 is for 2 adults & up to 3 children and costs £39.00.