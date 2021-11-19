There's plenty of activities in Northern Ireland to keep you busy in the run up to December.

We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland next week.

Mission Santa, Armagh Planetarium

There are lots of events happening in CS Lewis Square this week for the CS Lewis Festival.

This immersive festive experience will see you join Santa's ELF crew and embark on an out of this world adventure.

The ticket includes admission to the star dome, a visit to see Saint Nick himself along with a gift for those on the nice list and a family photograph.

The show will be taking place from Saturday, November 20 to December, 23, 2021.

Prices are £15.00 per adult and £17.50 per child. Learn more about the event here.

Belfast Christmas Market and ‘Once Upon a Time’ Festival

The Belfast Christmas Market opening weekend kicks off from Saturday, November 20 to Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Based on the theme, ‘Once Upon a Time’, you can enjoy street performances, light projections, animations, music and dancing to get you in the holiday spirit.

The market offers festive favourites from over 32 nationalities, including crepes from France, Belgian waffles, Dutch pancakes, Spanish paella, tasty nougat from Italy and the German beer tent.

The carousel and vintage Helter Skelter will also be returning.

Access to the Market on busy weekends will require proof of vaccination or asked to show a negative Covid test prior to entry.

Find out more here.

Bangor Christmas Light Switch On and Urban Market

Santa will be heading to Bangor on Saturday, November 20, for the big light switch on and lantern parade.

There will be plenty of festive activities and entertainment, and there will also be an urban market featuring more than 60 stalls offering artisan food and local crafts.

Find out more here.

Urban Market, CS Lewis Square

Enjoy a Narnia themed market featuring produce and crafts from local traders on Saturday, November 20.

Featuring fun activities, street performances and the the C.S. Lewis Square Christmas light switch on, there is something for all the family.

Find out more here.

Mr Tummus Magical Music Tours - CS Lewis Festival

The CS Lewis Festival is taking place this weekend, why not join Mr Tumnus as he takes you on a magical musical tour to explore Narnia?

The event will take place in CS Lewis Square and will showcase all the Narnia sculptures on offer, including Aslan and the Wardrobe.

Taking place on November 21 between 11:00 - 13:00, tickets are £4 each.

Find out more here.