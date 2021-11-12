There's plenty of activities in Northern Ireland to keep you busy throughout November.

We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland next week.

Bright Lights Botanic Gardens, Belfast

The Bright Lights Festival in Botanic Gardens is taking place from November 11, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

Get in the festive spirit with Belfast's Botanic Gardens Bright Lights Festival.

This dazzling light trail features over 18,000 light bulbs, 25,000 meters of neon tubes, 10,000 meters of tree lighting, and 160 lanterns with festive designs.

There's also plenty of tasty festive treats on offer from hot chocolate to spiced winter warmers.

Bright Lights Botanic A Christmas Journey kicks off from November 11 to January 9 from 5pm to 9pm daily.

Belfast, A City of Music - Guided Walking Tour

Plans have recently been made to make Belfast a UNESCO city of music, so why not celebrate with a walking tour, taking in its musical heritage?

Discover Belfast's rich musical heritage and celebrate the diversity of talent the city has to offer.

Starting at the Ulster Hall, we will explore some of the venues that are important in our musical history.

The tour end with a visit to Belfast's Oh Yeah Centre! where you can check out the Music Exhibition and grab a quick pint.

The guided walking tour takes place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 between 12:45 - 16:00.

Tickets are £15.

Eco-Adventure Family Activity, Florence Court, Enniskillen

Enjoy an outdoor adventure for all the family at Florence Court.

Uncover clues on the eco trail and the mini-beast scavenger hunt, navigate the Animal Hide and Seek Tent, learning how to recognise animal footprints.

The ideal event to explore all the animals and wildlife that calls the woodland home.

The Eco-Adventure Family Activity takes place from November 6, 2021 - November 27, 2021 at 10:00 - 16:00

Tickets are £6 per child and £12 for a family ticket.

Writers Workshop Forgotten Voices - Belfast Cathedral

Belfast Cathedral Writer in Residence Deirdre Cartmill will be running a writing workshop on the theme of The Winding Path at Belfast Cathedral this Saturday.

Open to all levels of writers, this workshop will offer practical guidance and inspiration to get you writing.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 11:00am to 13:30pm.

Tickets cost from £12-15.

Winter Migration Festival, Castle Espie Wildfowl & Wetlands Centre, Comber, Newtownards

The Migration Festival is a celebration of the migration of birds visiting Northern Ireland including the Brent Geese!

Set at Castle Espie, this Saturday will see the Brent Geese return to Strangford Lough after an arduous 3,000 mile journey from Northern Canada.

Come along and see the birds, learn about their journey and more.

There will be two events held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, including Wandering Little Wildings and a Welcome Back Brent Geese Tour.

You can find out more on their website here.