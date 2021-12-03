There's lots of things happening across Northern Ireland to keep you busy in the run up to Christmas.

We've put together some of our favourite things taking place in Northern Ireland next week.

Walled City Markets, Londonderry

The Walled City Markets are back in Guildhall Square this weekend.

There will be plenty of artisan traders, sweet treats, entertainment and live music to help you get ready for the holiday season.

Kicking off this Saturday at 11:00, you can find out more here.

Christmas in the country - days of Christmas past, Omagh Ulster American Folk Park

Step back in time and experience Christmas of the past.

This eye-opening event shows how people used to celebrate from one roomed cabins to sophisticated Victorian houses.

Learn about the history of Christmas decorations and have a go at making your own, in this hands on event.

The event is running from Dec 1, 2021 - Jan 3, 2022, you can find out more here.

Christmas Tours of Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle are opening their doors to show the festive traditions of Northern Ireland's only royal residence.

This 45 minute tour of the State Rooms is suitable for guests of all ages.

Tours are happening from December 4, 2021 to December 23, 2021, You can find out more and get tickets here.

Christmas at Ulster Transport Museum, Holywood

The Ulster Transport Museum will be celebrating all things festive this weekend.

Stroll through the cobbles streets and take a glimpse of how Christmas used to be, complete with traditional peat fires and oil lamps.

There will be traditional Christmas treats on offer including Christmas fayre and mulled wine!

The event is taking place from December 7, to December 23, 2021, you can find out more here.

Christmas Movies at the Museum, Ulster Museum Belfast

Cinemagic will be bringing you festive Christmas movies for the whole family to enjoy in the Ulster Museum.

Screenings will take place 10.30am, 12.40pm 3.00pm* each week.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 – The Muppet’s Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Santa Claus: The Movie

Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Elf

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – The Polar Express

Find out more about how to get tickets and the event itself here.