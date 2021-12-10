What's on in Northern Ireland this week? From festive wreath making to Crafty Christmas in the Poor House
There's something for everyone in Northern Ireland this week, so we've put together our top things to do.
There's lots of fun things happening across Northern Ireland in the run up to Christmas.
We've put together some of our favourite things taking place in Northern Ireland next week.
Festive Wreath & Table Centrepiece Making Workshops, Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra
Make your own festive wreath and table centrepiece at the Ulster Folk Museum.
Gather your own materials with help from the Conservation Volunteers and create a unique festive piece that will be pride of place in your home this holiday season.
Kicking off this Saturday at 11:00, you can find out more here.
Read More
After Dark Illuminated Trail, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
Prepare to be dazzled by the After Dark Illuminated Trail at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.
Featuring over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing installations, you'll be transported into a winter wonderland.
You can book tickets and find out more here.
Father Christmas and his Elves Experience, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh
Go back in time and experience a Christmas like no other at the Ulster American Folk Park.
Meet Santa and his helpful Elves and watch them get ready for the big day, including making reindeer shoes in The Forge, toy production in the old school and Christmas storytelling for all the family.
You can book tickets and find out more here.
Children's Crafty Christmas in the Poor House, Clifton House Belfast
Learn about what Christmas used to be like for children of the Poor House at Christmas time at Clifton House Belfast.
Featuring a new exhibition, you can see what clothes children wore on Christmas, the work they would have been made to do and what their Christmas dinner was like.
You can book tickets and learn more here.
Christmas Movies at the Museum, Ulster Museum Belfast
Cinemagic will be bringing you festive Christmas movies for the whole family to enjoy in the Ulster Museum.
Screenings will take place 10.30am, 12.40pm 3.00pm* each week.
Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Elf
Saturday, December 18, 2021 – The Polar Express
Find out more about how to get tickets and the event itself here.
More from the News Letter:
Christmas events for kids in Northern Ireland 2021: Festive activities near me for kids whatever your budget