There's lots of fun things happening across Northern Ireland in the run up to Christmas.

We've put together some of our favourite things taking place in Northern Ireland next week.

Festive Wreath & Table Centrepiece Making Workshops, Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make your own festive wreath and table centrepiece at the Ulster Folk Museum this weekend.

Make your own festive wreath and table centrepiece at the Ulster Folk Museum.

Gather your own materials with help from the Conservation Volunteers and create a unique festive piece that will be pride of place in your home this holiday season.

Kicking off this Saturday at 11:00, you can find out more here.

After Dark Illuminated Trail, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Prepare to be dazzled by the After Dark Illuminated Trail at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Featuring over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing installations, you'll be transported into a winter wonderland.

You can book tickets and find out more here.

Father Christmas and his Elves Experience, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh

Go back in time and experience a Christmas like no other at the Ulster American Folk Park.

Meet Santa and his helpful Elves and watch them get ready for the big day, including making reindeer shoes in The Forge, toy production in the old school and Christmas storytelling for all the family.

You can book tickets and find out more here.

Children's Crafty Christmas in the Poor House, Clifton House Belfast

Learn about what Christmas used to be like for children of the Poor House at Christmas time at Clifton House Belfast.

Featuring a new exhibition, you can see what clothes children wore on Christmas, the work they would have been made to do and what their Christmas dinner was like.

You can book tickets and learn more here.

Christmas Movies at the Museum, Ulster Museum Belfast

Cinemagic will be bringing you festive Christmas movies for the whole family to enjoy in the Ulster Museum.

Screenings will take place 10.30am, 12.40pm 3.00pm* each week.

Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Elf

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – The Polar Express

Find out more about how to get tickets and the event itself here.