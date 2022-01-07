What's on in Northern Ireland this week? From walking tours to art exhibitions
There's something for everyone in Northern Ireland this week, so we've put together our top things to do throughout the province.
We've put together some of our favourite things taking place in Northern Ireland next week.
The 1798 Walking Tour, Belfast
Wrap up warm and join tour guides Sean Napier and Colm Dore on the 1798 Walking Tour.
Learn about Belfast's radical history and go on a journey of enlightenment, inclusion and radicalism through the streets of Belfast.
The walking tour kicks off every Saturday and Sunday in January from 11.30am - 2pm.
140th RUA Annual Exhibition, Ulster Museum
Explore emerging artists from Northern Ireland at the 160th RUA Annual Exhibition.
This unique platform showcases the best talent Northern Ireland has to offer.
The exhibition is running from Friday, January 7, 2022 to Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Create.Calm.: Holistic Yoga Retreat, Cloughey
Relax and unwind this weekend at the Calm Yoga Retreat.
Hosted by the Manse on the Beach Wellness Team on the incredible Ards Peninsula, it's the ideal spot to rejuvenate after the Christmas holidays.
The retreat takes place from Friday, January 7,2022 to Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Bright Lights Botanic, Botanic Gardens
It's the last weekend of Bright Lights Botanic.
This popular lights show boasts over 18,000 light bulbs, 25,000 meters of neon tubes, 10,000 meters of tree lighting, and some 160 lanterns.
