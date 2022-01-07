There's lots of things happening across Northern Ireland to keep you busy.

We've put together some of our favourite things taking place in Northern Ireland next week.

The 1798 Walking Tour, Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 140th RUA Annual Exhibition will be showing at the Ulster Museum from January 7th to January 29th.

Wrap up warm and join tour guides Sean Napier and Colm Dore on the 1798 Walking Tour.

Learn about Belfast's radical history and go on a journey of enlightenment, inclusion and radicalism through the streets of Belfast.

The walking tour kicks off every Saturday and Sunday in January from 11.30am - 2pm.

Find out more here.

140th RUA Annual Exhibition, Ulster Museum

Explore emerging artists from Northern Ireland at the 160th RUA Annual Exhibition.

This unique platform showcases the best talent Northern Ireland has to offer.

The exhibition is running from Friday, January 7, 2022 to Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Find out more here.

Create.Calm.: Holistic Yoga Retreat, Cloughey

Relax and unwind this weekend at the Calm Yoga Retreat.

Hosted by the Manse on the Beach Wellness Team on the incredible Ards Peninsula, it's the ideal spot to rejuvenate after the Christmas holidays.

The retreat takes place from Friday, January 7,2022 to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Find out more and get tickets here.

Bright Lights Botanic, Botanic Gardens

It's the last weekend of Bright Lights Botanic.

This popular lights show boasts over 18,000 light bulbs, 25,000 meters of neon tubes, 10,000 meters of tree lighting, and some 160 lanterns.

Find out more and how to get tickets here.