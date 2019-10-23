Winter Circus returns to Writer’s Square in Belfast

Winter Circus is back again for its fourth year at Writer’s Square, Belfast.

Never ones to conform, the Tumble Circus troop promise a Winter extravaganza unlike anything else on offer.

The Winter Circus shows will run between December 13 and January 2 in the fully heated Tumble Circus big top tent. It will be all human, all skill and all thrill event – expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers in this one hour show.

Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com/fbtswgt/event/485590