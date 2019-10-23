Winter Circus returns to Writer’s Square in Belfast

Tumble Circus at Writer's Square
Winter Circus is back again for its fourth year at Writer’s Square, Belfast.

Never ones to conform, the Tumble Circus troop promise a Winter extravaganza unlike anything else on offer.

The Winter Circus shows will run between December 13 and January 2 in the fully heated Tumble Circus big top tent. It will be all human, all skill and all thrill event – expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers in this one hour show.

Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com/fbtswgt/event/485590