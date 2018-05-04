Thousands expected at Mayor’s Carnival Parade

Mayor Tim Morrow recently joined pupils from Largymore Primary School for an afternoon of crafty carnival antics as part of the Island Arts Centre’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade workshops.

The children are excited to be taking part in the Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 12.

This year’s festivities will launch a series of celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of philanthropist and art collector, Sir Richard Wallace.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to descend on the city’s streets for dancing, music, masquerade and lots of carnival family fun.

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade - a vibrant, noisy procession of fantastical carnival floats, street entertainers and samba bands - will take place between 1pm and 2pm, while a Family Fun Day will run in Wallace Park from 12:30pm until 5:30pm.

The event will feature a rich assortment of live entertainment, arena acts and fairground attractions along with the opportunity to refuel with a range of food and drinks.

Live musical entertainment by bluegrass band The Poachers, Latin classical guitarists Los Dramaticos and The ever popular Diva Dolls will provide the soundtrack to the afternoon.

A dedicated Kids’ Zone will host a busy programme for families to enjoy, including theatre performances, face painting, a dog show, petting zoo and arts and crafts workshops.

For more details about the Mayor’s Carnival Parade log on to www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com or check out Twitter.com @ISLANDArtsBiz and Facebook.com/ISLANDArtsCentre