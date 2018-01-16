Touch of Tartan to support BHF

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) will present the President’s charity concert - ‘A Touch of Tartan’ - in the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on Friday, February 16 (8pm).

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the President’s charity, the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI).

The current RSPBANI President is Winston Pinkerton, who when launching his chosen charity in January 2016 said: “Quite a number of pipe band personnel, myself included, have required cardiac medical help through surgery, medication and advice for various reasons and we are most grateful for the excellent cardiac care now available.

“The pipe band fraternity in Northern Ireland tragically lost two young male members of the pipe band movement due to heart disease, 38-year-old Andrew Duncan, (Bready Ulster-Scots Pipe Band) and more recently Derek Walker, (Manor Cunningham Pipe Band). The RSPBANI President’s charity is one way that we can raise funds to increase awareness and treatment to fight heart disease.”

The compere will be award-winning entertainer Gary Wilson and the concert will feature: Hugo Duncan, Drumlough Pipe Band, Mid Ulster Summer School Pipers & Drummers, Armagh Drum Majors Display Team and Country Gospel Singers David, Edith and Daryl. David, a well known reed maker, was a former Pipe Major with Seven Towers Pipe Band; he now plays in Grade 1 PSNI Pipe Band.

The concert promises to be an evening of great craic and musical entertainment, all in support of a good cause.

Tickets for the event, priced £12 each, are available from the Lagan Valley Island box office on 028 9250 9292, the RSPBANI Branch Office on 028 9267 0445 or by emailing info@rspbani.org