Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving

Ant McPartlin leaving a house in west London after he was interviewed by police on the same day it was revealed his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly will host their programme Saturday Night Takeaway without him
TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday, and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road, SW14 that occurred on Sunday, 18 March.

"Anthony McPartlin, 42 (18.11.75) of Chiswick has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 21 March with drink driving.

"He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 4 April."