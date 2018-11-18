Ant wishes Dec and Holly good luck ahead of I'm a Celebrity

Ant McPartlin has sent a good luck message to Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby ahead of the premiere of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The presenter usually hosts the ITV reality show with Donnelly but is taking time away from TV commitments following a drink-driving conviction.

Willoughby is filling in on the show, which starts on Sunday night.

McPartlin posted on Twitter: "All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight.

"Lots of love from the big fella!! A #ImACeleb Xxxxxx."

McPartlin turns 43 on Sunday (November 18) and earlier Donnelly sent him a Happy Birthday message.

He shared a picture of himself and McPartlin dressed as characters from The Simpsons - himself as Marge, and McPartlin as Homer - and wrote: "Happy Birthday Homer. Love, Marge Xx."

This is the first series of the show that McPartlin has not hosted since it began in 2002.

In April, the star was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

I'm A Celebrity starts at 9pm on Sunday on ITV.