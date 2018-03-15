Belfast Film festival to screen ‘F’-rated movies

This year’s Belfast Film Festival will take place in 22 locations in the city and host 178 films, including some Virtual Reality (VR) titles.

The festival will also see a number of special events including in-depth Q&A sessions with well-known Father Ted writer Graham Linehan and director Ken Loach, who is set to receive the Réalta award for outstanding contribution to cinema.

The festival kicks off on April 12 with the Lance Daly directed film ‘BLACK 47’ and continues through to April 21.

Mark Cousins, new chair of the festival said: “Our festival is one of the boldest and most distinctive and this year we have curated a programme that shows how passionate we are about film and the people who make them and feature in them.”

More than 20 films at this year’s Belfast Film Festival will have a ‘F’ rating which identifies if a film is directed, written or produced by a female or has a strong female lead or storyline.

The response comes off the back of the recent global movement to change the culture of how women are treated in the film industry.