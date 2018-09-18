Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio guest speaker at NI Chamber President's Banquet

The creative force behind hit BBC dramas Bodyguard and Line of Duty has been announced as the guest speaker for the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) annual President’s Banquet.

Bodygaurd writer Jed Mecurio

Writer Jed Mercurio will join NI Chamber President Ellvena Graham and over 900 members of the business community at the gala dinner in Belfast Waterfront on the evening of 29 November 2018.

Mercurio’s most recent smash, Bodyguard, premiered in August 2018 as the highest rated new UK drama since 2006. Line of Duty transferred to BBC1 in its fourth season, having been the most-watched BBC2 drama series in the multichannel era.

Mercurio is a former hospital physician and Royal Air Force officer, having originally planned to specialise in aviation medicine.

The President’s Banquet is supported by NI Chamber’s Communications Partner BT and supporting sponsors Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Grafton Recruitment and Tughans.