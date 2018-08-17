Chris Evans reveals Strictly Come Dancing celebrity earlier than planned after demand from fans

Chris Evans has revealed that Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts is the eighth celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The Radio 2 DJ shared the news on his breakfast show earlier than planned after demand from fans.

He told listeners: "People are texting in saying 'Can't you tell us who the Strictly contestant is because we're not going to be here when she comes on?'

"I said it was a she yesterday and it is a she. Well, I could, I suppose, and just do it again. I don't think anybody is going to mind.

"It's Ashley Roberts. There you go. Just don't tell anyone I told you, because our loyalty is to our listeners. So there you go.

"Don't tell anyone because the big reveal is coming up after 8am. You can't get too much publicity, can you?"

After Evans shared the news early, Roberts tweeted: "En route to @achrisevans. Heard ya mentioned my name already. Why did I have to get up so early!?!"

Speaking to Evans on his show later, Roberts said: "They reached out kind of last minute to be honest and when I got the call I was super excited.

"I miss performing and I am excited to learn a new style of dance. The Latin and ballroom world is foreign to me, I have more and more butterflies in the belly.

"I shot my first VT a couple of days ago and group rehearsals start next week.

"I am nervous excited. I'm anxious to learn something new and put on the costumes and become the character.

"I am just going to throw my heart and soul into this and hopefully it goes well."