Christine Lampard: Frank and I are 'beyond excited' to be expecting a baby

Northern Ireland television star Christine Lampard has revealed that she and husband Frank Lampard are beyond excited to be expecting a baby.

Showing off her 'tiny bump' in an interview with ITV host Lorraine Kelly, the former One Show presenter said she feels good and said partner Frank 'just cannot wait' to be a dad again.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder has two girls Luna, 12, and Isla, 10, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas - and Christine said the pair are "beside themselves" at the news.

The 39-year-old announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post last week, with a photo of the family captioned: "The Lampard family are expanding!! I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless."

Speaking this morning on the popular early morning show, the Newtownards native said: "I feel really good, actually. I'm trying to do all the right things. Obviously, being completely new to this - as any first-time mum will know - there is a whole list of things that I didn't know about, so I'm learning on the job.

"I wasn't terribly sick in those early stages which was great. I was a bit nauseous but nothing too major. I feel good.

Christine and Frank on the red carpet

"It's lovely. Excited doesn't even quite go there.

"You get to a stage where you don't think about it and you think well maybe it's just not going to happen but suddenly when it does it involves the whole family. It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister as an auntie is very, very excited."

When asked how many pregnancy tests she took, Christine revealed: "I took one pregnancy test in the house at the time and then it must have been at least five or six. I was looking at them all thinking: 'this can't be real'!

"Frank just cannot wait! He really can't. He's a very excited daddy to be. I think because the girls are so excited, too, it's a lovely little unit, almost. We're all in this together now and it's a lovely feeling, I have to say.

"We feel very grateful. I think grateful is the word, to be honest."