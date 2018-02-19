Collateral: What time does it start? What channel is it on? What to expect from episode two of BBC crime thriller

Crime thriller Collateral returns to our screens tonight with episode two.

Here's what we can expect from the second installment of the gripping BBC show.

Pizza shop owner Laurie has gone missing and a fatigued Kip discovers a hidden stash of cash while searching his house for clues, while Nathan learns Mikey is using Regal Pizza as a front to deliver drugs.

David reveals to the police that Linh thought the killer was a woman.

Kip and Nathan interview Fatima at Harsfleet, with MI5 operative Sam Spence in attendance. Fatima claims Abdullah was killed because he had an explosive piece of information.

Carrie Mulligan and John Simm star in the crime thriller. Episode two starts at 9pm on BBC 2.