Corrie's Bill Roache granted compassionate leave following death of daughter

Coronation Street star Bill Roache has been granted compassionate leave from the soap following the death of his eldest daughter.

Vanya, from the actor's marriage to first wife Anna Cropper, died aged 50.

A source told The Sun that Roache, 85, has been told to take the time he needs away from the cobbles where he plays Ken Barlow.

"ITV are giving him all the time he needs. He's been told to take as long as required," the source said.

The soap veteran's second wife, Sara Roache, died in 2009 aged just 58.

Their daughter Edwina died, aged just 18 months, from a chest infection.