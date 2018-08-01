David Hasselhoff marries 38-year-old British girlfriend

Ex-Baywatch star David Hasselhoff and former sales assistant Hayley Roberts have tied the knot.

Hasselhoff, 66, and Ms Roberts, 38, wed in Italy on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by close friends and family, the actor's spokesman confirmed to People.

The couple met in 2011 when Ms Roberts asked the then Britain's Got Talent judge for his autograph during an event in Cardiff.

The ex-Knight Rider star, who has been married twice before, requested her phone number and, after dating, proposed with a picnic on the beach two years ago.

The Hoff, who has two grown-up children, previously told Hello! magazine: "I had a saying: 'You don't get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can't live without them'.

"I felt that way. I knew that I was really unhappy without her. I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her."

Welsh Ms Roberts is not worried about the age gap, having once said: "I don't want to miss out on being with someone I love because of what might happen down the line."