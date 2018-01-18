Derry Girls: What time is it on? What TV channel is it on?

The eagerly awaited third episode of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls airs tonight (January 18).

What channel is it on? Channel 4.

What time does it start? As usual, the show begins at 10pm.

How many episodes are there and how long do they last? There are six episodes in total and each lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Who wrote Derry Girls? Lisa McGee.

What has the reaction from viewers been like so far?

The first two episodes enjoyed a lot of positive reaction and the series currently has an average of eight out of 10 rating on IMDb.com.

Channel 4 has also commissioned a second series.