'Derry Girls’ writer Lisa Magee’s first play to appear on stage

‘Derry Girls’ writer Lisa McGee will be showcasing her debut play ‘Girls and Dolls’ in Londonderry next month.

The show stars local ‘Derry Girls’ actress Jamie Lee O’Donnell and Jennifer Barry from 'The Young Offenders'.

The brand new production by Millennium Forum Productions and Sodabread Theatre Company performs at the Millennium Forum from Monday, September 17 to Thursday 20 as part of an Irish Tour.

Speaking about the new venture, Lisa McGee said: “'Girls and Dolls' tells the story of two 10 year old girls, Emma and Clare, who meet on an unusually hot summer’s day in the 1980s.

“Set in Derry, in the same colourful neighbourhood that my sitcom ‘Derry Girls’ takes place, Emma and Clare guide us through their world, its larger than life characters and the sectarian tension they don’t fully understand.

“When I wrote ‘Girls and Dolls’ back in 2006, I wanted to write about memory, about how two people may view the same event completely differently, and to ask the question, can we ever really escape our past?

“I’m very excited about this new production. Jamie-Lee and Jennifer are huge talents and the Millennium Forum are to be applauded for such stellar casting. I can’t wait to see them in action.”

Tickets are on sale from the Millennium Forum Box Office on 02871 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. (Suitable for ages 16+)