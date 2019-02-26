Emmerdale.

Emmerdale: 24 photos reveal plot for next week's special N.I. episode

Northern Ireland will feature in a special episode of ITV soap, 'Emmerdale', on Thursday March 7, 2019.

Here's what fans of 'Emmerdale' can expect when some of their favourite characters arrive in Belfast next week.

Marlon and Jessie set-off on their honeymoon to Northern Ireland with Paddy and Kerry.

1. Wednesday March 6

The gang are all excited to be heading to Northern Ireland but will it be a happy experience?

2. Wednesday March 6

Kerry Wyatt [LAURA NORTON], Jesse Dingle [SANDRA MARVIN], Marlon Dingle [MARK CHARNOCK] and Paddy Kirk [DOMINIC BRUNT] arrive in Belfast.

3. Thursday March 7

Billy [JAY KONTZE] and Ellis Grant [ASAN NJIE] once again are at loggerheads but this time over Tracy when one of them kisses her.

4. Thursday March 7

