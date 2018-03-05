Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen spotted in local pub

Stars from Game of Thrones took time out from filming to enjoy a few pints in a Belfast pub at the weekend.

The photograph, which was shared by Kelly's Cellars on Twitter, show actors Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) all relaxing in the bar.

A closer look at the photograph would appear to suggest that both Kit Harrington and Peter Dinklage were enjoying a pint of the black stuff - Guinness.

Filming for season eight of Game of Thrones started towards the end of 2017.

Season eight, which is expected to be the final of the series, will broadcast in 2019.