Game of Thrones spin-off filming in Belfast: here's everything we know

Game of Thrones may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean HBO are done with the world of Westeros.

By Alex Nelson

(Photo: HBO)

Rumours have been swirling for months on the potential for four TV spin-offs to take place in the same fantasy universe as the world-conquering show. And HBO have confirmed work on the first is to begin in Belfast this October.

The show - which comes with the working title of 'The Long Night' - is reportedly set to film at The Paint Hall in Belfast’s Titanic Quarters.

Once a place where the component parts of ships were painted in climate controlled conditions, the studio was used to shoot many of Game of Thrones' interior shots. A Star Wars spin-off was set to make use of the space before Disney put any future projects from the franchise 'on hold'.

Here's everything we know about the new Game Of Thrones series.

George R.R. Martin and 'the Starks of legend'

The series will be a prequel, and is being created by author of the source novels George R.R. Martin in collaboration with Jane Goldman, the writer behind films such as X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass and the Kingsman movies.

It's described as telling the story behind Westeros' "descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour". Martin has created a rich and detailed history for Westeros in his books, but the show is set to explore things even he has never before covered.

It will apparently cover the "horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history" and "the true origin of the White Walkers" - as well as featuring "the Starks of legend".

So although Robb, Ned and Catelyn will not feature, the family's ancestors will.

Don't expect any familiar faces

Some might have assumed that fan favourite characters would be making an appearance in younger form, but that won't be the case.

The Long Night is set some 10,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and Martin said in a blog post that "none of the characters or actors from Game of Thrones will appear in the new show".

"This one really puts the 'pre' in 'prequel', since it is set not 90 years before Game of Thrones, or a few hundred years, but rather ten thousand years," he added.

Stressing that production on the show is very early in the process, Martin hinted at the direction of the other spin-offs currently in the works, saying that "all of the successor shows we’ve been developing have been prequels".

Don't expect that working title to remain unchanged either.

Martin said that 'The Long Night' will probably not be the prequel's final title, as HBO "will want to work the phrase 'Game of Thrones' in there somewhere".