REPRO FREE'7/12/2018, Belfast ' Following the final season of the award-winning HBO series Game of ThronesAE ' which will air in April 2019 ' Tourism Ireland's Game of ThronesAE Tapestry will travel to Bayeux in Normandy, north-western France, home of the world-famous 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry. The Game of ThronesAE Tapestry will be exhibited there from September 2019, near its historic counterpart ' which was a key source of inspiration for its new neighbour.'PIC SHOWS: Tourism Ireland's Game of ThronesAE Tapestry on display in the Ulster Museum, Belfast. 'Pic ' William Cherry, PressEye (no repro fee)'Further press info ' Clair Balmer, Tourism Ireland 07766 527719

Game of Thrones touring exhibition opens at Titanic Exhibition Centre

The touring exhibition includes two never-seen-before sets – the Winterfell Crypt of the Stark ancestors and Dragon Skull Pit – which have been exclusively added for Northern Ireland visitors.

Interactive attractions allow visitors to become part of the HBO show, for example by taking a selfie which is uploaded to the Hall of Faces or posing for a snap with the sword of the late Ned Stark.

Game of Thrones actor Ian Beattie at the launch of the Game of Thrones exhibition , The highly anticipated GOT Touring exhibition includes two never seen before sets at TEC Belfast
Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham at the launch of the Game of Thrones exhibition
Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright
Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham
Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
