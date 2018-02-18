IN PICTURES: Stars arrive on red carpet for BAFTA ceremony

Stars dressed in black have descended on London’s Royal Albert Hall as the Bafta film awards red carpet gets under way.

Darkest Hour star and supporting actress nominee Kristin Scott Thomas was one of the first stars to arrive as the night kicked off with a performance from Cirque du Soleil.

Actress Andrea Riseborough was joined on the red carpet by Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, co-founder of UK Black Pride, as part of an initiative to fight harassment and violence against women in the film industry, in a move mirroring that of the Golden Globes last month.

This year’s event will echo the all-black dress theme seen on the US red carpets in solidarity with anti-sexual harassment campaigns #MeToo and Time’s Up.

