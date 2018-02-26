'It's a time thing' - Suranne Jones unsure if she will do more Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones has said she does not yet know if she will be able to return for a third series of hit BBC drama Doctor Foster.

The actress plays Dr Gemma Foster in the Mike Bartlett-penned drama, which was a huge success with fans across its first two series.

However, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, Jones appeared to hesitate when asked by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby if she will return for a new series.

She said: "Oh, I don't know - argh."

Jones said that she will soon be busy with new BBC One/HBO historical drama series Gentleman Jack and her play Frozen, which is currently showing in London.

She added that there might also be a second series of her new Sky Atlantic programme Save Me in the pipeline.

"It's a time thing," she said.

The second series of Doctor Foster ended with Gemma saving her ex-husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) from suicide before discovering her son has run away.

Asked about continuing the story following Tom's disappearance, Jones told Schofield and Willoughby: "I know, he's alright, he'll be travelling somewhere, he'll be fine for a couple of years!"

She added: "Would you really want him to come back to those damaged parents?"

There was almost two years between the series one finale and the premiere of series two in September last year and Jones previously said she could not have anticipated the fan reaction.

She told the Graham Norton Show: "It just went crazy. I've never done a show before where people got so behind it.

"You couldn't binge watch it so I think it had that 'water cooler' effect and people loved it."

Bartlett previously said Doctor Foster could only return for a third series and thrive if it came at "the right time".

The award-winning drama received an average of 8.9 million viewers over the five episodes of series two, compared to a consolidated average of 8.2 million from its initial series which ran in 2015.