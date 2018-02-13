Kylie Minogue returning to the Voice as guest mentor

Kylie Minogue is to make a return to The Voice as she joins team Sir Tom Jones.

The pop star - who was a coach on the show during its BBC days in 2014 - joins as a mentor alongside Sir Tom to offer advice in the knockout stage of the ITV show, airing next month.

Each of the Welsh singer's acts performed for him and Minogue in a bid to fine-tune their performances.

It comes after Craig David was revealed as joining Olly Murs while will.i.am is teaming up with his bandmates the Black Eyed Peas.

Sir Tom said: "I have known Kylie for a long time so it is nice to have someone you know personally giving you help.

"It is reassuring having a friend as well as such an experienced professional.

"It was tremendous working with her when we were both coaches on The Voice UK in the past. She is an accomplished artist and a really lovely person."

Minogue said: "It's so great to be back amongst The Voice family as a guest mentor for Tom Jones.

"I love working with Sir Tom and have been blown away by the talent in his team this series.

"What a pleasure to work with such a great group of contestants and it's fair to say I'll be keenly following the rest of the series."

Jennifer Hudson's guest mentor is yet to be announced.