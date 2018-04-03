Last Laugh in Vegas: UK showbiz stars aim to make it big Stateside

Have you heard the one about the British showbiz legends trying to make it in Las Vegas?

This new five-part series follows famous faces from comedy, music and variety from the 1960s, 70s and 80s as they head to the Entertainment Capital of the World with a chance to fulfil the dream they thought had long gone.

The eight stars are double act Cannon & Ball, entertainer Bernie Clifton, comedian Mick Miller, pianist and entertainer Bobby Crush, singer Kenny Lynch, 60s pop idol Jess Conrad, actress and singer Anita Harris and Hi-de-Hi! actress Su Pollard.

Cameras follow the group from their departure from the UK to the moment they step onto the stage in Sin City.

They’ll live in a house together, explore and enjoy the Vegas Strip and rehearse and reminisce together.

Viewers will also be given an insight into the legends’ vast and varied careers as they look back and talk about their incredible lives.

The culmination will be an hour-long special of their variety performance at a world-famous theatre in the Nevada desert.

Despite decades of experience in the industry, Vegas is an eye-opener for some of the stars.

“I suppose the equivalent in England is Blackpool - that is the Vegas of England, but there’s nothing like Vegas,” Jess explains.

“We played in a beautiful theatre called the Orleans theatre. And to get there you had to go through a mile of slot machines and Kenny Lynch and I were sitting at one of the machines. Then a lady of a certain age came over and said, ‘You’re in my seat’.

“I said, ‘I’m in your seat?’ She said ‘Yes, I’ve been sitting on that seat for 50 years’.

“And then I realised, of course, that she probably comes every day and the place was full of women of about 50 gambling on these slot machines.”

Another aspect that the celebs found bizarre was being part of a reality show.

“It’s a new art form, I suppose,” Jess says.

“We’re wired up all day, from eight in the morning to ten at night and they say, ‘Be careful what you say’, but if you don’t say anything you don’t get any viewing time.

“We were a great group and nobody fell out. It was a real happy family.”

The man tasked with taking the veteran stars under his wing is legendary producer Frank Marino.

“He’s the most fabulous man,” Su says. “He’s Mr Showbiz. He just came straight in there, looking marvellous, he had a fantastic jacket on, sparkly, and his hair if gorgeous. He’s very handsome, I’d have him in my house anytime.” There was another unexpected development for the stars while they were in Vegas - the mass shooting at Mandalay Bay.

“It was really horrendous,” Jess admits. “Because everyone was so devastated, we all kind of decided that the show must go on. You go to Vegas and everybody is having a good time and you’re on a high. Then something like that happens.”