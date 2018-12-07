Liam Neeson calls on public to ‘Jingle All the Way’ for children’s hospice

Ulster-born movie star Liam Neeson has once again given his backing to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Jingle All the Way Christmas campaign for a second year.

The Ballymena man, star of films such as ‘Taken’, ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘Love, Actually’, has voiced his support in a short social media video filmed from his home in Manhattan.

The ambitious fundraising campaign aims to generate £250,000 in the run up to Christmas to help secure hours of specialist hospice care for children and their families.

Hours of care will be raised through numerous Jingle All the Way events which are already planned across Northern Ireland, including one in the Hollywood star’s home town of Ballymena, to help raise vital hours of care for Northern Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice.

Neeson said: “Last year all you amazing people of Northern Ireland ‘Joined the Jingle’ for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

“We need you again this year to make the Children’s Hospice Jingle bigger and better. Your support, no matter how little or large, will make a real difference.

“Right now, there are local kids and their families living in your area who need your support.

“If everyone reaches out in their own local communities, we can make this a ‘Jingle All the Way’ to remember.

“What are you waiting for? Organise an office Jingle Jumper Day; Jingle and Mingle; Jingle Jam or do the Reindeer 5k run or Rudolph ramble at Stormont.” For more information on Jingle All the Way and how you can get involved, visit www.nihospice.org/jingle