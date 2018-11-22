Liam Neeson sings The Sash in Coen brothers film

Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson shows off his singing talents in his latest role by belting out a drunken rendition of The Sash.

The Ballymena man is among the stars of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – a six-part Western anthology film available on Netflix.

The film is a series of tales about the American frontier told by award-winning American filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen.

Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.

Neeson plays a gruff impresario, described as “a boisterous Ulster Protestant”, who drags a limbless performer around the frontier, presenting a one-man “freak show”.

In one clip his character can be seen lying drunk beside a camp fire singing Weila Waila – an Irish schoolyard song made famous by the Dubliners – before breaking into a tuneless rendition of The Sash.

Neeson, best known for his starring roles in Star Wars film The Phantom Menace, Schindler’s List, Taken and Michael Collins, was honoured with the freedom of his home town in 2013.