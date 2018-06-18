Line of Duty season 5: BBC drama show's star reveals new season filming schedule and his love for Belfast

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has revealed when filming is set to begin in Belfast on the new season of the hit BBC police drama.

During his first ever Twitter Q & A with fans, Compston, who plays Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in the smash show, posted news of when the season five shoot is likely to commence and hinted at an explosive start.

Asked by a fan what he thought of Belfast when he was there, and quizzed on whether there is another Line of Duty series in the pipeline, Compston replied: "Genuinely love place. Great pubs, great food, lovely people.

"We start filming new series in September. I’ve read the first two episodes."

Compston stars alongside Vicky McClure (DS Kate Fleming) and popular Northern Irish actor Adrian Dunbar as Supt. Hastings in the popular TV show.

In an interview with the News Letter last year, the Scottish actor also spoke highly of NI's capital, where the show has been shot since series two: "“I love getting over to Belfast - it’s something I genuinely look forward to,” he explained.

“We’re in Belfast for four months at a time, so it’s like doing a film.

“It’s a great amount of time, as it’s not so long that you get homesick and begin to miss your family, but it’s a long enough amount of time to get to enjoy it and get a good feel for the city."