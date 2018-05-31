Michael Portillo (and his jacket) turn heads in Belfast

Michael Portillo was in Belfast today filming for the next series of Great British Railway Journeys.

The Conservative MP turned TV presenter stopped off at City Hall to speak to historian Dr Eamon Phoenix about the building and the city’s rich history.

He also paid a visit to CS Lewis Square in east Belfast where he took a trip back to his childhood enjoying the statues of famous characters from the NI-born author’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe book.

And it was Mr Portillo’s own wardrobe that caused a stir – his checked, patterned blazer adding colour to an overcast day.

On a previous visit to Northern Ireland in 2012 for the programme which explores the beauty of rail travel, Mr Portillo stepped aboard a steam engine in Downpatrick as well as experienced the scenic coastal rail trip between Coleraine and Londonderry.