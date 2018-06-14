Movies AND TRAILER: 10 summer blockbusters you won't want to miss

Long-awaited Pixar sequels, nail-biting action movies and the all-female Ocean's 8 - plenty of exciting blockbusters are arriving in cinemas over the next couple of months. Georgia Humphreys has the low-down.

It's been a year brimming with box-office successes so far.

But, the best is yet to come in the world of film.

As the days get warmer, the evenings lighter, and the kids look forward to school holidays, the summer blockbusters start arriving.

So, get the popcorn ready - here are the silver-screen epics you won't want to miss.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT

When's it out?: July 26

What can we expect?: A whole load of crazy stunts. You'll remember Tom Cruise broke his ankle jumping across buildings while filming scenes for this movie - the sixth in the series - in London last year, and we've also seen clips of him dangling in the air from a helicopter over New Zealand. Other than the fact the past comes back to haunt Cruise's character, Agent Ethan Hunt, as he and his IMF team try to prevent nuclear terrorism, we don't know much about the storyline. But one thing's for sure - 22 years since the first Mission: Impossible film, Cruise still gets pulses racing.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

When's it out?: June 29

What can we expect?: Avengers: Infinity War took the world by storm earlier this year, but the small yet mighty Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) was notably missing from the action. As usual with films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exact plot details are top secret. What we do know is this latest adventure will see Rudd's character, Scott Lang, struggling to balance life as a father with his superhero duties as Ant-Man - especially when he and The Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer) are faced with a dangerous mission. Bring it on.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION

When's it out?: July 27

What can we expect?: An-all star cast lend their voices to this family comedy - we're talking Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez and Steve Buscemi. This time, the animation revolves around the monsters embarking a cruise ship for a nice, summer holiday. What could possibly go wrong? Well, when Mavis (Gomez) realises Drac (Sandler) has fallen for the ship's mysterious captain, all hell breaks loose - turns out all of monsterkind are at risk. Yikes.

OCEAN'S 8

When's it out?: June 22

What can we expect?: Girl power. There's been serious excitement surrounding this all-female reboot of the Ocean's franchise - and rightly so. The fun heist flick follows Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean (that's the sister of George Clooney's character from the original films) upon her release from jail. She's soon up to no good again, thanks to the help of a team of criminal masterminds, who happen to be played by some of Hollywood's biggest names - Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter. Oh, and superstar Rihanna is in it too.

THE DARKEST MINDS

When's it out?: September 14

What can we expect?: OK, you might argue summer will be long gone by the time September comes, but this is the next big thing when it comes to adaptations of Young Adult novels. Amandla Stenberg (you'll know her as Rue in The Hunger Games) leads the cast as Ruby, who, thanks to outstanding supernatural abilities, has managed to survive in a dystopian world where a disease has killed off 98% of America's children. After the government fear her superpowers are dangerous, Ruby, and other teens like her, are imprisoned - and we have an edge-of-our-seats thriller on our hands.

THE EQUALIZER 2

When's it out?: August 17

What can we expect?: Denzel Washington is back as the crime-fighting Robert McCall, in a sequel to the 2014 box-office hit which saw him take down a notorious Russian gang. This time, the fight gets personal, following the death of an old friend. And, yet again, retired CIA operative McCall won't give up until his mission to bring the bad guys down is completed. This is what you call non-stop action.

THE INCREDIBLES 2

When's it out?: July 13

What can we expect?: It's the Disney Pixar film we have all been waiting for, right? Fourteen years since the The Incredibles, the action begins right where we left it - Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) has taken a step back from his role as Mr Incredible to look after the kids, including super-powerful baby Jack-Jack. But don't worry, his sassy wife Helen, aka Elastigirl, (voiced by Holly Hunter) is carrying on with saving the world. This may look like a kids film, but it will be totally acceptable for adults to enjoy every minute too.

THE MEG

When's it out?: August 10

What can we expect?: A shark. A very, very big shark. Jason Statham plays a rescue diver tasked with saving the crew on-board a deep-sea submersible which has been attacked by a 75-foot-long prehistoric creature, known as the Megalodon, which was thought to be extinct - but most definitely isn't. Warning: if Jaws left you with nightmares, The Meg sounds like it's going to be even scarier. Orange Is The New Black's Ruby Rose also stars.

THE PREDATOR

When's it out?: September 14

What can we expect?: Another terrifying instalment in this much-loved film series, which launched in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger portraying the leader of a U.S. special forces team attacked by an alien. The trailer shows former marine Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook) encountering a terrifying mythical monster after investigating a spaceship crash, with Olivia Munn joining the cast as a doctor who helps the haunted McKenna in his battle for survival.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

When's it out?: July 20

What can we expect?: Abba fans, get tuning those vocal chords - a decade since the comedy musical Mamma Mia, it's time for a sequel. Songs this time round include Angel Eyes, I Wonder and When I Kissed The Teacher, the scenery is just as spectacular (they filmed in Croatia this time) and Cher even makes an appearance. Meanwhile, much of the original cast are back, including Amanda Seyfried as a now-pregnant Sophie learning about her mother's past, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and, of course, Meryl Streep. What's not to love?