Movies AND TRAILER: Margot Robbie on Terminal

Margot Robbie was not prepared to sit around and wait for perfect roles to fall into her lap so she set up a production company to make them happen. She talks to Laura Harding about its newest offering Terminal, making your own fate and why she hasn't used her Aussie accent for a role since Neighbours.

Margot Robbie has got World Cup fever.

For years, the Australian star lived in London and it's clear she loves being back in the UK.

"I am totally and utterly swept up in it," she enthuses about the football. "I don't think I will be able to get on a plane and leave! It's too exciting."

We're here to chat about new noir thriller Terminal, the day after England defeated Columbia in a penalty shoot-out.

For Robbie, 28, it's bringing back memories of when she lived in a flat-share in Clapham with her boyfriend (now her husband, Tom Ackerley) and their pals.

"London feels like my second home so I miss it all the time anyway but right now when it's summer, football is on, Wimbledon is on, Pride is coming, it's too many good things," she says laughing, her thick Aussie accent clearly audible.

It was with Ackerley, who she married in 2016, and their friend Josey McNamara, that she set up her production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014.

Their second film I, Tonya, a biopic of the disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, bagged Robbie an Oscar nomination for the title role and scored Allison Janney a little gold man for her supporting role as Harding's mother.

Terminal was actually their first film, even though it's being released a few months later, and was the reason the company happened in the first place.

"My roommates and I talked about starting a production company one day, and then we had a friend the boys knew who had written this script.

"When I read it and I was like, 'Why don't we make this? It's so great! Why don't we do it?'

"And that is what kicked off the company. We learned a lot and it took quite a few years to get it all going and made but here we are now and it was an incredible experience."

Robbie had no idea what she was letting herself in for when she decided she wanted to make her own films, rather than wait for the perfect part to come along.

And that is despite a 10-year career in front of the camera which started with her role of Donna Freedman in Neighbours.

"I had to discover all the things you have to do as a producer. I've been on sets for the last 10 years non-stop and I still under-estimated it as a job.

"I really didn't know the job was that difficult. I thought it was come to set and watch behind the monitors and make a few phone calls, send a few emails, blah blah blah.

"But it's years of your life, years of it! It's like, 'Oh! I had better get the whole thing together then'. But it's such a feeling of satisfaction when you do it, it's very special."

In Terminal, she stars as a femme fatale with two aliases, the bombshell proprietress of an all-night cafe and a hitwoman tasked with bumping off the competition.

It's set in a neon-drenched dystopian city and Robbie's Annie speaks with a thick Cockney accent.

"I thought that is a cool weird take on a femme fatale," she says. "I love that she is very aware of what a man wants the femme fatale character to be and so subverts it.

"I actually don't know if I could act in an Aussie accent any more," she admits.

"I haven't done it in so long. I haven't done it since Neighbours, that was the last time.

"So it would be weird to do it now. I think I would be worried I would be acting too much like myself.

"I love doing the accents but the English accent is particularly fun and all the Cockney slang is all so great to say."

Robbie learned early on that if she wants a role, she has to make it happen, but landing that best actress nomination for I, Tonya certainly didn't hurt.

"It probably did change my career. When you're so close to it, it's harder to notice things like that.

"But it's a really exciting time, doing the company, acting on this kind of level now - I'm in such a fortunate position.

"Any time I think of something, we just go out and find it or make it or talk to a writer we love and say, 'Have you thought about this?'

"There are a few stories and subjects and a few characters that I have always thought, 'Oh that would be great to bring to screen' and then I say all that to a writer and see if they vibe it and we start writing it."

She has already wrapped production on the 1930s Dust Bowl thriller, Dreamland, in which she plays a fugitive bank robber, and she will also star in and produce Bad Monkeys, based on Matt Ruff's 2007 novel of the same name, playing a woman arrested for murder.

And after she reprises her role of Harley Quinn for Suicide Squad 2, she will star and executive produce Gotham City Sirens, which will focus on the top female villains from DC Comics, including Quinn.

If that is not enough, she is also due to play the title role and produce a Maid Marian film, following the heroine as she picks up the cause to lead her people into a pivotal war after Robin Hood dies.

"That is the wonderful thing about producing," she says. "It's getting to build the projects and not waiting for them to come along.

"I'm so impatient, if I had to wait for every dream role to come along I would never..." she tails off briefly. "I would be waiting too long."

Terminal is out in UK cinemas now and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital from August 6.