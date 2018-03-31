Peter Kay adds second Car Share screening after tickets sell out in minutes

Another charity screening of new episodes of Peter Kay's hit TV show Car Share has been announced after tickets to the one-off event sold out in minutes.

The comedian first announced the screening on March 29 in his first Twitter post after cancelling his first live tour in eight years in December, due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

Tickets for the event at the Blackpool Opera House on April 7 were snapped up in minutes after they went on sale at 9am.

Shortly afterwards, a post on Kay's account said: "Due to demand a further Car Share showing will take place on Friday 6th April."

Ticket-selling website Ticketmaster said the new date was due to "overwhelming demand."

The second series of the BBC show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes - a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.