PICTURED: Christine Lampard shows off her neat baby bump in beautiful Instagram snap

Christine Lampard with husband, Frank
Northern Ireland's very own Christine Lampard has shown off her neat baby bump in an Instagram snap.

Posing for a selfie ahead of an appearance on ITV show Loose Women on Tuesday, the Newtownards native looked radiant in a stunning green dress. "It’s all about green today for Tuesday’s @loosewomen," she posted on the social media platform.

Responding to the post, fellow TV presenter Melanie Sykes commented: "Beautiful!"

And another star of the small screen, Kate Thornton, wrote: "Looking beautiful with your bump x."

Speaking earlier this month on ITV morning show, Lorraine, Christine said: "I feel really good, actually. I'm trying to do all the right things. Obviously, being completely new to this - as any first-time mum will know - there is a whole list of things that I didn't know about, so I'm learning on the job.

"I wasn't terribly sick in those early stages which was great. I was a bit nauseous but nothing too major. I feel good."

The 39-year-old announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post last month, with a photo of the family captioned: "The Lampard family are expanding!! I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless."